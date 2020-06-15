Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
India News | 1,647 Fresh COVID Cases in Delhi Take Tally to 42,829; Death Toll Mounts to 1,400

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:22 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said.

Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,224 -- was recorded on June 14.

The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

