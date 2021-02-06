Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) At least 16,675 health workers in Assam received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 77,264, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

'Covishield' vaccine was given to 15,360 beneficiaries at 289 session sites, while 1,315 received 'Covaxin' shots at 29 sites.

Two cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts, it said.

The COVID-19 tally in Assam mounted to 2,17,193 as the northeastern state reported seven new cases, the lowest since May last year.

The new cases include two from Dibrugarh and one each from Bishwanath and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

The fresh cases were detected out of 16,240 samples tested with a positivity rate at 0.04 per cent.

No coronavirus death was reported during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The total number of fatalities due to the infection stood at 1,084, while 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons.

Assam currently has 359 active cases, and three migrated to other states.

Twenty-nine patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,403, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is at 98.72 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 64,46,265 sample tests for COVID-19, it added.

