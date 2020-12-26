Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,13,954 as 168 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 1,016 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 81, followed by East Singhbhum at 21 and Dhanbad at 18.

Jharkhand now has 1,587 active coronavirus cases, while 1,11,351 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 13,898 sample tests for COVID-19 during the day, he added.

