Ahmedabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which took the caseload in the district to 31,847, the Gujarat health department said.

With three patients succumbing to the infection, death toll in the district rose to 1,738, it said.

At the same time, 86 patients were discharged from hospitals, increasing the total of recovered cases in the district to 26,532, the department said in its release.

Of 169 new cases, 149 were reported in the city and 20 in other parts of the district.

61 out of 86 recoveries and all three deaths were reported in the city, it said.

