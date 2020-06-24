Kohima, Jun 24 (PTI) Seventeen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 347 on Wednesday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres in Kohima and Zunheboto districts, he said.

"Out of 448 samples that were tested, results of 17 have returned positive for COVID-19. Fifteen of the new patients are from Kohima while two are from Zunheboto," Phom said.

Of the 347 cases, 199 are active while 148 people have recovered, the minister said.

Dimapur district has reported the highest number of cases, at 156, followed by Pheren (85), Kohima (71), Mon (23), Tuensang (8), Zunheboto (3), and Phek (1).

