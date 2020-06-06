India News | 17 More Coronavirus Cases Reported in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday raising the total cases to 120, an official said.

According to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J, 150 results of samples were received in which 17 came out positive for the virus.

The infected persons are being shifted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur, she added.

Fifty out of 120 patients have recovered while 70 active cases remain in the district, the DM further said.

Of the fresh cases, 11 are from Khalapar locality, two staff of a private doctor, one each in Laddhawala, Sutrashahi, Anandpuri and Shivpuri of Kukra Mandi locality in the city.

In the entire state, the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000-mark with 370 fresh cases reported on Saturday even as the number of casualties rose to 268.

