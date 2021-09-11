Amaravati, Sep 11 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,145 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,090 recoveries and 17 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

A health department bulletin said the state now has 15,157 active COVID-19 cases.

The total positives has climbed to 20,28,795, recoveries to 19,99,651 and toll 13,987, it said.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district added 216 fresh cases to its tally.

SPS Nellore reported 173, Chittoor 132, Krishna 128, Prakasam 117 and Kadapa 111, while the remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each, with Kurnool and Vizianagaram logging six and seven respectively.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Kadapa and SPS Nellore three each, Krishna and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam one each in a day.

