India News | 17 New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; Number Reaches 470

Noida (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Seventeen people, including four children from a village, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the number of cases in the district to 470, officials said.

Also, five patients were discharged after treatment for coronavirus even as the number of active cases rose to 164, the officials said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Weather Update: Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala Coast; Yellow Alert for Nine States Amid Cyclone Nisarga.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded seven deaths due to the novel virus. All the deceased are men aged 58, 60, 62, 62, 65, 71 and 90, according to district officials.

"On Monday, 17 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 470. Five patients were discharged and a total 299 patients have recovered so far. There are 164 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Also Read | '130 Crore Indians Started Their Fight Against COVID-19 With Clapping And Clanging of Utensils & Energized Entire Nation', Says PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

Among the new patients, six are from Bhangel village in Noida and aged 10, 12, 14, 15, 32 and 35, he said.

There is one case each from Noida's Sector 36, 37, 14A, 45, 46, 58, 94B, Chhalera village in Sector 44 and Greater Noida's Beta I, Gaur City, Piyawali village in Dadri, the official said.

Five patients aged 23, 44, 40, 41 and 36 were discharged on Monday after treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, he added.

The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 63.61 per cent, according to official statistics. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)