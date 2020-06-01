Monsoon 2020 Weather Update: Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala Coast; Yellow Alert for Nine States Amid Cyclone Nisarga

Monsoon (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the southwest monsoon has hit the coast of Kerala. The state received heavy rainfall on Monday morning due to the monsoon. A yellow alert has been issued for a total of nine districts in South India. Also, Maharashtra and Gujarat have already been warned about the cyclone Nisarga formed between Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra announced arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala. The state received heavy rainfall on Monday morning. IMD has issued a yellow alert for a total of nine districts of South India , namely - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kannur. The department issues alerts from time to time as the weather changes. Yellow alerts are issued by the department for the purpose of alerting people, in some way it is a signal of Just Watch. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Season Likely to Be Normal, Says IMD's.

Weather Warning

However, Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in Assam, Meghalaya, South Konkan and Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep. Also, there is a possibility of rains in Karnataka, Telangana, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha. There will be strong winds in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Marathwada, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka. Showers may also occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, interior parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Nisarga over the Arabian Sea. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

At the same time, cyclone 'Nisarga' has hit over the Arabian Sea. Due to this, a red alert has been issued in the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bhavnagar in Gujarat has received heavy rainfall due to cyclone. According to the Meteorological Department, this cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast during the evening or night of June 3.

During that time winds will be in the range of 90 to 100 kilometers per hour. Wind speeds can also reach 110 kilometers per hour.

Due to the cyclone, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to IMD, a low-pressure area between the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep can accelerate the cyclonic storm. Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Cyclonic Storm to Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by June 3; Check Forecast and Day-Wise Movement.

This cyclone can become stronger in the next 24 hours and turn into a cyclonic storm. The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to go to sea till June 4. Also, the administration has asked that the fishermen who have gone fishing in the Arabian Sea should be called back immediately.