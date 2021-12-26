Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth from her village here, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Akshit. He is on the run, they said.

The girl was allegedly abducted by the youth four days ago from her village under Kotwali police station area. She was found unconscious by her family members at a nearby place, the police said.

Later, the girl told her parents that she was raped by Akshit, they said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said.

