Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The father of a 17-year-old girl and his friend were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating her, a police official said.

According to the official, both the accused were nabbed by the Mumbai police from their home district Ratnagiri after the girl delivered a baby at a civic-run hospital here on Monday.

The incident came to light when hospital staff informed the police about the child's delivery and age of the girl, a minor, he said.

The police reached the hospital and spoke to the girl, originally a resident of Ratnagiri district.

The victim revealed that her father and his friend had been raping her since 2018, the official said.

Fed up with repeated sexual assaults by the duo, the girl shifted to her relatives in Mumbai, but her ordeal continued in the metropolis also, he said.

The man and his friend also warned the teenage girl against revealing anything about the incident to anyone, the official said.

Based on her complaint, the Pantnagar police registered an FIR against the duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 (rape), and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

