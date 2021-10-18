Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) About 170 persons were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district Monday due to fresh snowfall, a disaster management official said.

One HRTC-bus and around 30 vehicles carrying about 150 persons have been stranded at Sumdo in the Spiti sub division, he said.

They are safe and their boarding and lodging facilities are being looked after by Dogra Scouts Samdo, he added.

Similarly, 11 people were stranded in Batal on the Gramphu-Kaza road, according to the official.

Besides, nine persons were stranded in Shinkula on the Darcha-Shirnkula road due to fresh snowfall, he said.

Police teams have been moved towards Batal and Shinkula for assistance to the stranded persons.

