Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 172 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 29,662 on Thursday, the state Health department said.

Out of these new cases, 155 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 17 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the health department.

With the death of four COVID-19 patients, the toll in the district rose to 1,674, it said.

As many as 167 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district also recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

