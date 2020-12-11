Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 caseload on Friday rose to 26,859 after 174 more people including 38 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 320 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, the official said.

Also Read | China Violated Bilateral Agreements, Responsible for Stand-Off in Ladakh, Reiterates India.

The new cases were reported Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Kakching and Senapati districts, he said.

Manipur now has 2,998 active COVID-19 cases while 23,541 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Gives Nod to India's First Indigenous mRNA Vaccine for Human Trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)