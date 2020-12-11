New Delhi, December 11: China is responsible for the stand-off in eastern Ladakh, India reiterated on Friday. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said China's actions violated bilateral agreements, resulting in tensions between the two countries. "The situation that we have seen since the last six months has been a result of the actions of the Chinese side which has sought to effect a unilateral change in status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. India, China Continue to Maintain Communication for Ensuring Complete Disengagement Along LAC in Eastern Ladakh: MEA.

"These actions are in violation of the bilateral agreements and protocol on ensuring peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the India-China border areas," Anurag Srivastava added. India and China have been locked in a stand-off along the LAC in Ladakh since June. Despite several meetings between high-level officers, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues. S Jaishankar to Skip Canada-Led Meeting on COVID-19 Days After Justin Trudeau's Comments on Farmers' Protest: Reports.

"The core issues, as I mentioned last week remains that both sides need to strictly follow the various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety, including the 1993 and 1996 agreement on maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the border areas, which require that there should not be amassing of troops, each side should strictly abide by and respect the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it," Srivastava said.

"We have taken note of the Chinese side's statement that it observes 'strictly the agreements between the two sides and is committed to resolving the border issue through dialogue and safeguarding peace and tranquillity' in the border areas. We expect that the Chinese side will match its words with actions," the spokesperson added. Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar blamed "Beijing's dishonesty" as the reason for massive troop deployment along the LAC in Ladakh.

