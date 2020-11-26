Raipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,753 new COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities, taking the case count to 2,30,956 and death toll to 2,801, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,04,198 after 105 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,447 others completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 23,957 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported 219 new cases, taking its total count to 45,775, including 648 deaths.

Durg district recorded 169 new cases, Raigarh 167, Bilaspur 149, Rajnandgaon 136, Korba 120 and Balod 100.

"Of the latest fatalities, seven took place on Thursday and 10 on Wednesday while another death had taken place earlier but they were added to the tally on Thursday," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,30,956, New cases 1,753, Death toll 2,801, Recovered 2,04,198, Active cases 23,957, people tested so far 24,48,168.

