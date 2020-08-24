Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) As many as 178 migrant Rajasthanis arrived here on Monday in a Vande Bharat flight from Muscat, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said that four flights are proposed to land at Jaipur -- two from Kuwait, one each from Dubai and Abu Dhabi -- under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission from August 24 to 29.

He said that about 24,700 migrant Rajasthanis have arrived to Jaipur in around 156 flights so far.

The first Vande Bharat flight to Jaipur came from London on May 22, he said.

Rajasthanis living outside India have been arriving to Jaipur in chartered flights as well as those operated under the Vande Bharat Mission as scheduled commercial international flights remain suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

So far, about 156 flights of both types have landed at Jaipur airport, Agarwal added.

