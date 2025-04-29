Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted as many as 18 Bills including the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions), Bill 2025 and the House was later adjourned sine die by Speaker M Appavu.

When a Bill to amend the Goondas Act, to bring economic offences and violations of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules under its ambit was taken up for scrutiny, main opposition AIADMK's Thalavai Sundaram spoke on dumping of waste from Kerala. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's SS Balaji wanted "hazardous waste," to be included in the amendment and Minister for Housing, Prohibition and Excise, S Muthusamy said the proposals would be considered and later the Bill was declared passed.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill to amend the Goondas Act said that Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced that persons indulging in economic offences would be detained under the Goondas Act and accordingly, the amendment Bill for that purpose. The statement further said improper disposal of bio-medical waste poses grave risks to public health and environment. There are frequent complaints about the dumping of such wastes in Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring states. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in its order of November 15, 2023 observed that it is right time to book the violators of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 under the Goondas Act by making suitable amendment.

When the TN Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025 was taken up, members, including AIADMK's Agri SS Krishnamurthy proposed amendments to further strengthen the provisions to protect the interests of the common people. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who piloted the Bill said that such proposals would be taken up for consideration in the future. He moved an amendment to exempt banks from the applicability of the provisions (Section 2) related to coercive action against the borrower and said that it was on the advice of the RBI. This amendment was passed by a voice vote, incorporated and the Bill was adopted.

This Bill is to prevent coercive means of loan recovery by money lenders including digital lending platforms. The Bill defines coercive action. Intimidating the borrower or any of his family members, obstructing or using violence, interfering with any property owned or used by the borrower are part of the description that shall constitute an offence. Using the service of private or outsourced or external agencies to negotiate or urging the borrower to make payment using coercive methods or by way of exerting undue influence are offences.Punishments for specified offences include imprisonment upto three years and it may also further extend to five years or fine upto five lakh, or both.

Thalavai Sundaram, speaking on the Bill to amend The Registration Act, 1908, in its application to Tamil Nadu, said that only courts could decide matters on title deeds and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy replied that the amendment conforms to a Supreme Court judgment in this regard. The amendment introduces a new section 34-C which deals with production of original documents alongwith Encumbrance Certificate for registration and circumstances detailing other requirements, such as NOC from mortgagee for a subsisting mortgage.

A Bill to establish Kalaignar University at Kumbakonam in the Cauvery delta region was passed. The Bill, to provide for the establishment and incorporation of the Kalaignar University, seeks to bifurcate Bharathidasan University, which presently caters to the educational needs of eight districts. "The Bharathidasan University is the only state university covering larger areas, and it finds difficult to cater to the needs of the students, especially in the coastal areas of the delta districts," the statement of objects and reason of the Bill stated.

Bills to amend the TN Physical Education and Sports University Act, 2004 and the TN Lifts and Escalators Act, 1997 were among the Bills passed. The sports university amendment bill empowers the state government to appoint and remove the vice-chancellor of this varsity.

Also, it removes disqualification, in conformity with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (Central Act).

Grant of online permission and licence, "digitalise" all processes related to installation and working of lifts and escalators was a key aspect of the Objects and Reasons statement for amending the Lifts Act. Another important provision is decriminalising offences under the Lifts Act.

The full title of the Goondas Act (Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982) is: Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber law offenders, Forest-offenders, Goondas, Immoral traffic offenders, Sand-offenders, Sexual-offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982. The short title, "Goondas Act," is the popular version.

In total, 18 Bills were adopted after scrutiny and Leader of the House and Water Resources Minister, Duraimurugan moved a resolution for adjourning the House sine dine and it was passed. The Assembly was convened on March 14, 2025 and the state budget was presented that day.

