Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): As many as 18 Congress corporators in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation in Thane district joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.

Among those who joined NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP State chief Jayant Patil include Deputy Mayor Imran Ali Mohammed Khan.

Congress and NCP are running a coalition government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after 2019 Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)