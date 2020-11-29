Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

Three COVID-19 patients died in Pali and Ajmer each, two in Jaipur and Jodhpur each, one in Bharatpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur, according to an official report here.

On the other hand, the maximum number of fresh cases were detected in Jaipur where 555 people tested positive. Followed by Jaipur, 395 cases were reported from Jodhpur while Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur recorded 211, 164 and 101 cases, respectively. The rest of the cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 2,34,336 patients have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases in the state is 28,758.

