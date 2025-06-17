Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Eighteen people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed in all the districts, an official said on Tuesday.

On the rain situation in Gujarat, State Emergency Commissioner Alok Pandey told reporters on Tuesday, "...The CM held a meeting regarding the incessant rains in the state during the last two days... The CM spoke to the District Magistrate of 25 districts and instructed them to take steps so that the loss of life and property is minimal..."

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in all the districts. Botad, Amreli, Surendranagar and Bhavnagar have received the most rain. The total loss of human lives is 18... The district collectors will be provided a grant to carry out postmortem and other formalities..."

The gates of the Khambhada Dam in Botad district of Gujarat were opened on Tuesday due to a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall, exacerbating severe waterlogging across the region.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

The downpour has led to the closure of Gadgda Road near the Botad Circle and the flooding of urban and rural areas in Gadhada, prompting extensive rescue operations and the relocation of residents and their farm animals to safety.

The situation in Botad is part of a broader weather crisis affecting Gujarat, with Amreli district also experiencing severe impacts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department today issued a red alert with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) lashing across the state of Gujarat in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)