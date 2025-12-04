Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Security forces have discovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists, who were killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region, an official said on Thursday.

The encounter between Naxalites and security forces went on for nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action.

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj told reporters here that Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Company no. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed during the clash.

Weapons, including LMG (light machine gun), SLR, AK-47, .303 weapon and other graded weapons have been recovered from the encounter site, he added.

"In the search operation after the encounter, the dead bodies of around 18 Maoists were recovered. The search operation (combing) is still ongoing. DVCM and PLG(A) Company 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed. The other killed Naxalites are being identified. A significant number of weapons, including LMG, SLR, AK-47, .303 weapons and graded weapons, have been recovered from the encounter site. The clash was ongoing for nearly 12 hours," IG Sundarraj said.

Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Authorities said both are out of danger and are being treated. "In this clash, two of our jawans were also injured. They are out of danger and are being treated in Raipur."

The forces are still conducting a combing operation.

"As per the intent of the Government of India and Government of Chhattisgarh, and as per the wish of the people of the state, security forces are regularly carrying out operations against Naxalites in the Bastar Division. Yesterday, on the border areas of Bijapur and Dantewada, based on the information of the presence of Naxalites, a joint team of DRG Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF left for the operation. During the operation, cross-firing took place between Naxalites and the security forces since 9 am," IG Sundarraj said.

Final salutes were paid to three fallen heroes killed in the line of action while combating Maoists in the jungles of Bijapur-Dantewada. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bijapur police line for DRG Bijapur Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde and jawan Ramesh Sodhi, who laid down their lives during Wednesday's encounter with the Maoists. (ANI)

