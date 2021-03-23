Sambalpur (Odisha), Mar 23 (PTI) The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 18 fourth year MBBS students of the institution for their involvement in a ragging incident.

The erring students also signed undertakings that they would not get involved in such incidents in future, an official said.

"The anti-ragging committee of the institution inquired into the ragging allegation and as per the suggestion of the committee, 18 students were slapped a fine of Rs 54,000. They have also been issued warning letters, Director of the institution, Lalit Meher said.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the students have already deposited the fine amount.

Sources said some fourth year students told the second year students of the institution to come to the basketball ground on March 10 evening. However, the second year students didn't come to the ground in fear. But later in the night, the fourth year students again came to the hostels, where the second year students stay, and called them to the basketball ground and made them stand from 11 pm to 4 am there.

During this period, the junior students were also subjected to verbal abuse and mental harassment. Subsequently, the junior students lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi. Following the complaint, the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi informed the VIMSAR authorities about the incident.

The VIMSAR authorities immediately started an inquiry to verify the veracity of the allegation and the senior students were slapped with fine after inquiry.

In October 2018, the VIMSAR authorities had debarred 23 undergraduate students of the institution, who were members of the students union, from attending classes and library for one month over a ragging allegation.

Some first year students and their parents had lodged complaints of ragging with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi in that regard and the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi had informed the VIMSAR authorities about the incident.

Subsequently, the anti-ragging committee of VIMSAR had inquired into the matter and debarred 23 students from attending classes for one month.

