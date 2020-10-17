Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Eighteen deputy commissioners of Mumbai police were transferred within the metropolis, including an official who is part of the team probing the fake TRP racket involving television news channels.

The orders were issued on Friday, an official said.

DCP (detection) Nandkumar Thakur, part of the probe into the TRP case, has been transferred as DCP (traffic), though an official clarified the shift was on a request from the former, made much before the scam came to light, due to personal reasons.

Thakur has been replaced in the Crime Branch by Prakash Jadhav, while Shashikumar Meena has been transferred as DCP Zone I, Datta Nalawade as DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell, Vijay Patil as DCP Zone IV, Krishnakant Upadhyay to Zone VI and M C V Mahesh Reddy to Zone X.

The order said S Chaitanya will be DCP Operations, Raju Bhujbal will take charge as DCP Enforcement, Yogeshkumar Gupta will be DCP traffic, Sanjay Patil DCP HQ-II and S T Rathod will be DCP of SB-1.

