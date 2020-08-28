New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A total of 1,808 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported in Delhi on Friday.

The total count of cases now stands in the national capital now stands at 1,69,412. It includes 13,550 active cases, 1,51,473 recoveries and 4,389 deaths.

Also Read | Tarek Fatah Apologises After Fact-Check Reveals His Video of ‘Islam Zindabad Rally’ is From Dhaka, Not Kolkata.

As per the health department, 1,446 recoveries were recorded on Friday.

A total of 6,920 RT-PCT tests and 16,013 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in the national capital to 15,26,655. (ANI)

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19 Now Available at Port Blair Airport, Says AAI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)