Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 1,810 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took its tally to 2,05,800, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,955, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the total 2,05,800 cases, 16,301 people are under treatment, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Jokihat Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

So far, 1,87,544 people have been discharged after treatment, it said.

The fresh cases were reported from Jaipur (333), Jodhpur (206), Bikaner (203), Ajmer (110), Alwar (102), Jalore (61), Nagaur (58), Pali and Sri Ganganagar (55 each) besides other districts.

Also Read | Haryana Reserves 75% Private Jobs For Locals, Bill Providing Quota For Pvt Employment Passed by Assembly.

Jaipur has so far reported 379 deaths due to the coronavirus, followed by 189 in Jodhpur, 145 in Ajmer, 143 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 95 in Bharatpur, 76 in Pali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)