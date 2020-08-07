Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Odisha reported 1,833 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,550, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state include 15,370 active cases and 26,887 recovered cases, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 1,118 people are in quarantine in the state, according to the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha.

India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

