New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people and seized 187 kg of firecrackers from their possession from different locations in south and east Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Police got information that Mandeep Singh (30), who runs a sports shop in the Madangir area, was storing firecrackers in his shop, a senior police officer said.

A raid was conducted and 53.3 kg of firecrackers were seized from the shop. An FIR was registered against Singh under sections of IPC and the Explosive Act at Ambedkar Nagar police station, the officer said.

Police in the east district have arrested two persons from different locations and seized 134.5 kg of firecrackers.

A team of New Ashok Nagar police on Thursday raided a shop in the New Kondli area and seized 116 kg of firecrackers. Arvind Kumar (53) was arrested from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Arvind told police that he purchased the firecrackers from Gurugram. An FIR has been registered against him. Guguloth said.

In another case, a team from Kalyan Puri police station on Thursday received a tip-off that a man was selling firecrackers in the Kalyanpuri area.

A raid was conducted in which 18.5 kg of firecrackers were seized and Vipin Kumar (41) was arrested, police said.

The Delhi government has banned the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution levels in winter.

