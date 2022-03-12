Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,53,422, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,749.

Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at six. Eleven of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 252 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,48,421 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

There are 51 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

