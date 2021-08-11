Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 19 coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection count to 9,53,870, an official report said.

No fresh death was reported in the state, where 8,954 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Twenty-six of 33 districts did not record a single cases on Wednesday, the report said.

Of the fresh positive cases, six were reported from Jaipur and five from Udaipur.

A total of 9,44,721 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 195.

