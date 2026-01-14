Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Pro Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, in Uttarakhand, Dr Chinmay Pandya, on Wednesday outlined the schedule and scale of the centenary celebrations of the Gayatri Pariwar, beginning January 18, and said several senior leaders and dignitaries will attend the events.

"On January 18, the first program is the flag hoisting ceremony," Dr Chinmay Pandya told ANI, adding, "On the day of the flag hoisting ceremony, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, central ministers, and many distinguished personalities from various fields, including writers and educationists, will be present."

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of January 14 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He said spiritual leaders and volunteers will also participate in large numbers. "Spiritual saints will also be there, along with thousands of Gayatri Family workers," he stated.

Dr Pandya said the celebrations will focus on national development and education. "The program begins with the flag hoisting ceremony and a pledge to contribute to nation-building," he added.

Also Read | Mystery Blast in Jharkhand: Explosion in Hazaribagh Claims 3 Lives, Cause Under Investigation (Watch Video).

Outlining the subsequent events, he said, "The following day, there will be the seventh convocation ceremony of Dev Sanskriti University, and also the tribal conference."

He further said several senior Union leaders are scheduled to attend. "The Home Minister is arriving, the Defence Minister, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the Governor of Uttarakhand, and several Union Ministers, such as Shivraj Singh, JP Nadda, and many other Union Ministers, are arriving here," Dr Pandya said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the inauguration of the Magh Mela at the Ramlila Ground in Uttarkashi, underscoring the fair's spiritual and economic significance.

The Chief Minister participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was welcomed with garlands.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami described Magh Mela as a sacred event deeply rooted in Indian spiritual traditions. He said such fairs help preserve heritage while also boosting local economies.

"So these fairs certainly promote our development as well as our heritage. Deities' palanquins arrive from many places, and there is a confluence of all of them here," he said.

He said the Magh Mela witnesses the arrival of palanquins of deities from various regions, drawing devotees and tourists.

CM Dhami also said a conclave on winter tourism has been organised alongside the fair at the Neem Institute. "Along with this, today, at our Neem Institute, people from hotels and tour and travel companies from all over the country who organise tours have come here," he said.

According to him, discussions are underway to prepare a long-term tourism roadmap for the state. "Our aim is to ensure that tourism in Uttarakhand is not limited to just two or four months," CM Dhami said.

"The Uttarakhand government will also work with them and provide them with the necessary facilities so that tourism in our state does not only last for two or four months. This tourism should continue throughout the twelve months so that our hotel owners, taxi drivers, homestay owners, and all types of tour guides get work," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)