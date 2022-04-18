Noida, Apr 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, reported 65 new COVID-19 cases including 19 children on Monday, officials said.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 332, the officials said, with children constituting around 100 cases.

According to the official figures, 65 more people have tested positive for the infection since Sunday 6 AM while 13 patients have got cured during the period.

“Of the 65 new cases, 19 are children below 18 years of age who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj had on Sunday urged public to not panic but take take caution against the virus.

He had appealed the people to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,043 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

