Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) At least 19 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the chief minister's office said on Thursday.

The highest number of five fatalities was reported in Nalanda, followed by Vaishali (four), Banka and Patna (two each).

Also Read | India Cautions NATO Chief Mark Rutte Against Any 'Double Standards' on Sanctioning Countries Trading With Russia.

Besides, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui and Samastipur districts accounted for one death each.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and urged the people to take ample precautions during bad weather.

Also Read | 'You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage': Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover's Bail.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)