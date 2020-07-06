Muzaffarnagar, July 6 (PTI) Nineteen more people were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 91, officials said on Monday.

They also said four COVID-19 patients in the district were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The fresh cases include nine inmates of the district jail and eight employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, the officials said.

According to Health department officials, the 19 people found positive for the virus are being shifted to COVID hospital in Begarajpur.

Another employee of the UPPCL had died here on Sunday and later his sample report came back positive for the virus, they said.

