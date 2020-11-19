Port Blair, Nov 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,593 on Thursday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Nine new patients have travel history, while 10 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 154 active coronavirus cases, while 4,378 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The Union territory administration has so far sent 1,11,166 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which two reports are awaited, the official added.

