After unveiling the Magnite sub-compact SUV last month, Nissan India is all set to launch the car on November 26, 2020. It will be Japanese carmaker's answer to Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the others in the competitive subcompact SUV segment. It will also compete with its cousin Renault Kiger. The carmaker is expected to price the SUV very competitively considering the amount of competition already in the space. Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled; India Launch Early Next Year.

As per recent leaked prices, the 2020 Nissan Magnite SUV will be priced in India at Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-end variant could cost Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Ahead of its official launch, select dealers are accepting bookings for the car with a downpayment of Rs 25,000.

Nissan Magnite SUV (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The Kia Sonet rival will come in five different variants - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). The SUV gets a large grille underlined by projector headlamps with LED DRLs, neatly designed bumpers, LED fog lamps, skid plates, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sporty spoiler, LED tail lights, Magnite badging on the boot-lid. As far as the dimensions are concerned, the 2020 Nissan Magnite will measure 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and 1,572 mm in height. The wheelbase will stand at 2,500 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Nissan's first sub-compact SUV will be a feature-loaded offering which will come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully digital instrument panel with a seven-inch TFT multi-information display (MID), automatic AC, rear AC vents, steering mounted controls, cruise control, push-button stop/start, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, puddle lamp, tyre pressure monitoring system, flat-bottom steering, JBL sound system, and Eco driving mode.

Nissan Magnite Sub Compact SUV Officially Unveiled (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Talking about the mechanicals, the Nissan Magnite SUV will come with a choice of two powerhouses - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill. The former naturally aspirated petrol motor will make 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm with 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. On the other hand, the latter will make 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm between 2,800 rpm - 3,600 rpm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional CVT automatic gearbox.

