Kohima, Apr 18 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,555 on Sunday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Dimapur reported the highest number of new cases at 14, followed by four in Kohima and 1 in Longleng, he said.

The state now has 176 active cases, while 12,110 people have recovered from the disease, 94 patients have succumbed to the infection and 175 have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

"The present surge in positive cases is a warning to all of us. The government is doing all it can to tackle the pandemic effectively as we did last year.

"COVID-19 is not over yet, and all support and cooperation from the citizens to defeat it is required because the government alone cannot win the battle. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible and follow COVID-19 SOPs strictly," he said in a series of tweets.

Nagaland has so far tested over 1.40 lakh people for COVID-19.

The state has vaccinated 1.14 lakh people to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

