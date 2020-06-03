India News | 19 New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi, Total Cases Count Reaches 1,849

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): With 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area has reached 1,849.

"Nineteen new positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases in the area is now 1,849," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As of Wednesday, Dharavi reported a total of 71 deaths due to coronavirus. It is regarded as Asia's biggest slum.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 72,300 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 38,502 are active cases. (ANI)

