Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man, Rashid Mohammed, from Dattawali village in Dadri area of Greater Noida was bludgeoned to death and his body was recovered near a crematorium on July 27.

Following this, an FIR was lodged in the case, the police said.

"Harsh Bhati, a resident of Bodaki village under Dadri police station area, was an accused in the case. He has been arrested from his home," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), among others, the official said, adding further proceedings are underway.

