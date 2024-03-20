Jodhpur, Mar 20 (PTI) In a first for AIIMS Jodhpur, a Class 12 student declared brain dead after suffering severe injuries in a road accident gave a new lease of life to three people after his family decided to donate his organs, officials at the facility said on Wednesday.

A kidney and the liver of 19-year-old Vikram were allocated to AIIMS Jodhpur itself and another kidney to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. His lungs will go to a listed patient at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, they said.

"This made Vikram a silent hero of this remarkable tale of organ donation as he gave a new life to three people," Medical Superintendent Deepak Jha said.

The procedure was initiated with the consent of Vikram's family members after he was declared brain dead, he said, adding that Vikram met with a fatal accident on Monday while returning home after appearing in his senior secondary board examination.

A green corridor was established with the help of the administration and police to transfer the kidney to SMS Jaipur. The dispatch was carried out around 12.30 pm from the AIIMS campus on Wednesday.

"Today, AIIMS Jodhpur has not only achieved a milestone but has also reaffirmed the remarkable potential for good that exists within the human spirit with the support of the administration," Jha added.

