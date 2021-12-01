Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 193 new

COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,76,187, while the toll rose to 3,993 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of cases with 73, followed by Ranga Reddy (17) and Medchal Malkajgiri (14) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 153 people recovered from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number so far to 6,68,564.

The number of active cases is now 3,630, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, 40,018 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined till date to 2,86,22,944.

The samples tested per million population was 7,69,020.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

