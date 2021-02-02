Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): As many as 1,948 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state so far to 20,28,347, the health department informed.

A total of 3,289 discharges and 27 deaths were also reported on Monday.

With this, the total number of recoveries now stands at 19,32,294 and the death toll at 51,109.

There are currently 43,701 active cases in the state. (ANI)

