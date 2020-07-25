New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): As many as 196 COVID-19 patients admitted to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur have recovered from the coronavirus disease, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Saturday.

"Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Total of 196 persons have been discharged after being cured at the facility till now. Functional from July 5, a total of 472 COVID-19 positive cases have been admitted to the facility," said the ITBP in a tweet.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre and Hospital is the world's largest 10,000-bed facility. It is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,142 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,531.

A Delhi government bulletin said there are 12,657 active cases in the National Capital.

With 2,137 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the cumulative figure has gone up to 1,13,068. The city reported 29 more deaths due to the virus on Saturday taking the toll to 3,806. (ANI)

