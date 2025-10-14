New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted ten days' interim bail to Naresh Sehrawat, who is a life Convict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 by a Special Jauge at Patiala House Court alongwith his co-accused Yashpal Singh.

Naresh Sehrawat sought an interim suspension for 14 days on account of the death of his mother. She had passed away on October 9 and to perform the last rites.

Also Read | LG Electronics India Share Price Today, October 14: LG Electric India Stock Soars 50.4% to INR 1,695 on Trading Debut, Valuation Hits at USD 13.07 Billion.

Division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain granted the relief to Naresh Sehrawat after verifying the factum of the death of the mother of the applicant Naresh Sehrawat. He is a resident of Mahipal Pur, Delhi.

The High Court has granted him the interim bail, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and two sureties in the like amount. Today morning, the bench had directed to verify the factum of death and to apprise the court.

Also Read | Ajay Kumar Mandal Resigns: JDU MP Offers To Resign, Cites 'Neglect' of Local Leadership in Ticket Distribution in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Advocate Dharamraj Ohlan had moved an application on behalf of Sehrawat seeking suspension of sentence to perform the last rites. Advocate Tarannum Cheema appeared for the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sehrawat's appeal against conviction is pending before the division bench. Another convict, Yashpal, was awarded capital punishment. This case pertains to the killing of Avtar Singh and Hardev Singh on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

This case was reinvestigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Central Government. The Patiala House Court convicted Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal on November 14, 2018. They were sentenced on November 20, 2025. In 2019, the convicts had moved to the High Court challenging their conviction. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)