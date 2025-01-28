Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that 1 Million for 1 Billion (1M1B), a United Nations accredited organisation, has launched its first Green Skills Academy and Career Readiness Centre at Kuppam, Chittoor district to create green entrepreneurs.

1M1B empowers youth to become future ready problem solvers.

The chief minister noted that 1M1B will train 50,000 job aspirants, offer workplace experience, internships and jobs to 30,000 youngsters, including creating 100 green energy entrepreneurs.

"A special initiative for the talented youngsters of Rayalaseema! 1M1B, a UN accredited organisation building a future-ready technology workforce, has launched its Green Skill Academy & Career Readiness center in Kuppam," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The CM said 1M1B will offer training, internships and others over the next few years.

