New Delhi, January 28: The Election Commission of India has asked AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to substantiate his serious allegations that the river Yamuna was poisoned by the neighbouring Haryana state; the nature and extent of the chemical used for the poisoning Yamuna that would have killed the people in large numbers resulting into mass genocide; and that the engineers of Delhi Jal Board have actually detected and prevented it timely, much before it could mix with the waters of Yamuna in Delhi and caused genocide.

Notably, both BJP and Congress have complained to the Election Commission against Kejriwal for making serious false allegations on Monday. The Commission has directed Kejriwal to furnish his response on the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 8PM on 29th January, so as to enable the Commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate. It has inter-alia been stated in a complaint by the BJP that, "Kejriwal has not produced any evidence or basis of the allegations of such poisoning." Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Poison in Yamuna’ Remark: Election Commission Asks AAP Leader To Substantiate Claims of Poisoning of Yamuna River Water Flowing Into Delhi.

"His claim that the Delhi Jal Board engineers discovered attempted poisoning of the Yamuna Water at the border area and further alleging that had these poisoned waters reached Delhi's water supply, it would have resulted in mass genocide. Such inflammatory statements made without evidence whatsoever, constitute a severe breach of several electoral and other statues in addition to electoral ethics. These allegations are particularly concerning as they involved matter of public health and safety, potentially causing unnecessary panic among millions of Delhi residence," the BJP's complaint said.

"By making such serious allegations against a democratically elected government without any substantiating evidence, Arvind Kejriwal has not only violated Criminal law but has also attempted to create discord between the residence of Delhi and Haryana, potentially leading to social unrest and regional tensions." "These preposterous statements are factually unsubstantiated, mischievous, inflammatory and clearly intended to create unrest among two states of Indian union," it said.

"Demonstrate a deliberate attempt to mislead the voters of Delhi during the ongoing assembly elections, creating unwarranted alarm and influencing electoral outcomes through misinformation," it added. Similarly, in his complaint to EC, Congress' Sandeep Dixit, stated: "For action against Mr. Arvind Kejriwal who made shocking and irresponsible statements to the press yesterday alleging that Delhi's water supply had been 'poisoned' and that the neighboring state government had planned a 'genocide' against the people of Delhi." Yamuna Ammonia-Level Row: Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meet Election Commission, Accuse BJP-Led Haryana Government of Contamination (Watch Video).

"Neither in their statements have they clarified when the crossing of the PPM threshold could justify calling it 'genocide,' nor have they addressed whether the applicable PPM count in the Yamuna has exceeded the threshold for the first time." "He is not talking about pollution and contamination. He is talking about a deliberate act of poisoning. Who knows how many poor people are forced to buy bottled water for consumption today because they have heard their Chief Minister and former Chief Minister make the allegation that the water being supplied to them is being poisoned," Dixit said in the complaint.

"This is aimed at creating public panic and shows his complete contempt for the electoral process. Having failed to address the issues of Delhi he seeks now to obtain votes through fear mongering and panic," the Congress leader further said in the complaint. The Election Commission noted that such allegations, has serious ramifications of creating enmity between the regional groups, residents of the neighboring States, threat of law-and-order situation due to actual or perceived shortage or non-availability of water, during this time of the year. It is presumed that the Government of NCT of Delhi must have officially taken up such a serious and grave issue of public health with the State government of Haryana.

The Commission also mentioned various judicial pronouncements, legal provisions and Provisions of Model Code of Conduct incumbent upon all stakeholders to maintain purity in elections. The Commission noted that the issue of increased Ammonia is being dealt separately after considering inputs received from the State Government of Haryana.

