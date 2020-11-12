New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that a total of 2.06 lakh passengers have used the domestic air services since May 25, the day when flight operations resumed post-COVID lockdown.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on May 25 and have reached 2.06 lakhs on November 8, 2020," Puri wrote on Twitter.

Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India has now allowed domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60-70 per cent of the pre-COVID capacity.

"@MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the pre-COVID approved capacity," he tweeted. (ANI)

