Nautan, the constituency located in West Champaran district of Bihar, will be contested in the second phase of upcoming assembly elections scheduled on November 3. The vidhan sabha segment has shown a mixed pattern of results over the past two decades, with legislators of the Janata Dal (United), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the second round of elections, when Nautan will go to polls, 93 other constituencies will also be contested. The results would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes. In the 2015 polls, BJP candidate Narayan Prasad had succeeded in wresting the seat from the JD(U). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Nautan seat was allotted to the Congress, which had last won the seat in 1985 assembly elections. The party has Sheikh Mohammad Kamran from the constituency. From the NDA camp, the BJP retained the seat, and issued the ticket to sitting MLA Narayan Prasad.

The ongoing electoral battle in Bihar is the first major poll contest after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys, despite projecting an incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, largely predicted an edge for the ruling JD(U)-BJP-led coalition.

