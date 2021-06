New Delhi, June 20: An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter Scale was recorded at Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 12:02 pm.

No casualties have been reported from the incident so far.

