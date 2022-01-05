Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI) A total of 2,28,057 new voters, including 2,07,893 first-timers who just crossed the age of 18 years, were added to Andhra Pradesh's electoral rolls after the Special Summary Revision-2022, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

State Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand published the final electoral roll here today, putting the total number of electors in AP at 4,07,36,279.

At the end of SSR-2021, the total number of electors in the state was 4,05,08,222.

As per the final roll published on Wednesday, there were 7,033 overseas and 67,935 service electors in the state.

Of the total electors, females were 2,05,97,544 and third gender 4,071, the CEO said in a release.

He said 1,40,372 voters were deleted from the electoral rolls after the publication of draft rolls.

Vijayanand said there were 5,30,511 persons with disabilities in the electoral rolls.

While the elector to population ratio was 743, the gender ratio was 1,026, the CEO said.

East Godavari district topped the state chart with 43,45,322 voters while Vizianagaram was at the bottom with 19,02,077.

